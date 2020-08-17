HARRISBURG — State Sen. Wayne Langerholc, Jr., R-Clearfield/Cambria on Monday announced funding to improve water and sewage treatment systems in Clearfield, Cambria and Bedford counties.
“I am pleased to announce $2.6 million in state funding for local projects in the 35th Senatorial District,” Langerholc said. “This funding will help communities ensure their water supply and sewage treatment systems are safe and reliable. These improvements are crucial to public health and quality of life, but often too costly for local ratepayers to cover themselves.”
In Clearfield County, two projects received funding.
Curwensville Borough received $343,527 to construct a stormwater system on Station Street between Railroad Street and Grandview Avenue. The construction of 1,100 feet of piping and concrete inlets would remove sitting water and alleviate roadway flooding and icing.
Covington-Karthaus-Girard Area Authority in Karthaus received $115,490 to drill a new well and install proper casing to seal out low-quality water in Covington Township. Water from the current well contains high levels of contaminants, including iron and manganese, resulting in complaints of foul smelling and tasting water.