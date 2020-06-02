Unofficial election results from the 2020 General Primary Election for Clearfield County with all 70 precincts counted revealed an overall 43 percent voter turnout.

Republicans outnumbered Democrats, with 11,568 GOP voters casting ballots versus 6,059 Democrats.

The following results are unofficial, according to Clearfield County Director of Elections Dawn Graham.

REGISTERED VOTERS

TOTAL;40,654

DEMOCRATIC;15,114

REPUBLICAN;25,540

BALLOTS CAST

TOTAL;17,627

DEMOCRATIC;6,059

REPUBLICAN;11,568

Voter Turnout

TOTAL;43.35%

DEMOCRATIC;40.09%

REPUBLICAN;45.29%

DEMOCRATIC

President of the United States

BERNIE SANDERS;908;15.87%

JOSEPH R BIDEN;3,886;67.91%

TULSI GABBARD;381;6.66%

WRITE-IN;547;9.56%

Attorney General

JOSH SHAPIRO;5,402;98.40%

WRITE-IN;88;1.60%

Auditor General

H SCOTT CONKLIN;4,347;75.29%

MICHAEL LAMB;556;9.63%

TRACIE FOUNTAIN;184;3.19%

ROSE ROSIE MARIE DAVIS;128;2.22%

NINA AHMAD;229;3.97%

CHRISTINA M HARTMAN;274;4.75%

State Treasurer

JOE TORSELLA;5,285;98.29%

WRITE-IN;92;1.71%

Representative in Congress 15th District

ROBERT WILLIAMS;5,264;97.09%

WRITE-IN;158;2.91%

Senator in the General Assembly 25th District

MARGIE BROWN;1,445;92.81%

WRITE-IN;112;7.19%

Senator in the General Assembly 35th District

SHAUN DOUGHERTY;3,682;98.13%

WRITE-IN;70;1.87%

Representative in the General Assembly 73rd District

WRITE-IN;250;100%

Representative in the General Assembly 75th District

RYAN GRIMM;1,977;94.82%

WRITE-IN; 108;5.18%

REPUBLICAN

President of the United States

DONALD J TRUMP;10,765;94.57%

ROQUE ROCKY DE LA FUENTE;120;1.05%

BILL WELD;347;3.05%

WRITE-IN;151;1.33%

Attorney General

HEATHER HEIDELBAUGH;10,138;99.16%

WRITE-IN;86;0.84%

Auditor General

TIMOTHY DEFOOR;9,761;99.22%

WRITE-IN;77;0.78%

State Treasurer

STACY L GARRITY;10,058;99.49%

WRITE-IN;52;0.51%

Representative in Congress 15th District

GLENN GT THOMPSON;10,764;99.34%

WRITE-IN;71;0.66%

Senator in the General Assembly 25th District

CRIS DUSH;1,577;39.76%

JIM BROWN;352;8.88%

JOHN HERM SUPLIZIO;2,028;51.13

WRITE-IN;9;0.23%

Senator in the General Assembly 35th District

WAYNE LANGERHOLC JR;6,869;99.39%

WRITE-IN;42;0.61%

Representative in the General Assembly 73rd District

TOMMY SANKEY;5,606;99.27%

WRITE-IN;41;0.73%

Representative in the General Assembly 75th District

MIKE ARMANINI;1,625;29.11%

MICHAEL CLEMENT;1,041;18.65%

LISA A LABRASCA BECKER;2,901;51.97%

WRITE-IN;15;0.27%

 

