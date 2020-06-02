Unofficial election results from the 2020 General Primary Election for Clearfield County with all 70 precincts counted revealed an overall 43 percent voter turnout.
Republicans outnumbered Democrats, with 11,568 GOP voters casting ballots versus 6,059 Democrats.
The following results are unofficial, according to Clearfield County Director of Elections Dawn Graham.
REGISTERED VOTERS
TOTAL;40,654
DEMOCRATIC;15,114
REPUBLICAN;25,540
BALLOTS CAST
TOTAL;17,627
DEMOCRATIC;6,059
REPUBLICAN;11,568
Voter Turnout
TOTAL;43.35%
DEMOCRATIC;40.09%
REPUBLICAN;45.29%
DEMOCRATIC
President of the United States
BERNIE SANDERS;908;15.87%
JOSEPH R BIDEN;3,886;67.91%
TULSI GABBARD;381;6.66%
WRITE-IN;547;9.56%
Attorney General
JOSH SHAPIRO;5,402;98.40%
WRITE-IN;88;1.60%
Auditor General
H SCOTT CONKLIN;4,347;75.29%
MICHAEL LAMB;556;9.63%
TRACIE FOUNTAIN;184;3.19%
ROSE ROSIE MARIE DAVIS;128;2.22%
NINA AHMAD;229;3.97%
CHRISTINA M HARTMAN;274;4.75%
State Treasurer
JOE TORSELLA;5,285;98.29%
WRITE-IN;92;1.71%
Representative in Congress 15th District
ROBERT WILLIAMS;5,264;97.09%
WRITE-IN;158;2.91%
Senator in the General Assembly 25th District
MARGIE BROWN;1,445;92.81%
WRITE-IN;112;7.19%
Senator in the General Assembly 35th District
SHAUN DOUGHERTY;3,682;98.13%
WRITE-IN;70;1.87%
Representative in the General Assembly 73rd District
WRITE-IN;250;100%
Representative in the General Assembly 75th District
RYAN GRIMM;1,977;94.82%
WRITE-IN; 108;5.18%
REPUBLICAN
President of the United States
DONALD J TRUMP;10,765;94.57%
ROQUE ROCKY DE LA FUENTE;120;1.05%
BILL WELD;347;3.05%
WRITE-IN;151;1.33%
Attorney General
HEATHER HEIDELBAUGH;10,138;99.16%
WRITE-IN;86;0.84%
Auditor General
TIMOTHY DEFOOR;9,761;99.22%
WRITE-IN;77;0.78%
State Treasurer
STACY L GARRITY;10,058;99.49%
WRITE-IN;52;0.51%
Representative in Congress 15th District
GLENN GT THOMPSON;10,764;99.34%
WRITE-IN;71;0.66%
Senator in the General Assembly 25th District
CRIS DUSH;1,577;39.76%
JIM BROWN;352;8.88%
JOHN HERM SUPLIZIO;2,028;51.13
WRITE-IN;9;0.23%
Senator in the General Assembly 35th District
WAYNE LANGERHOLC JR;6,869;99.39%
WRITE-IN;42;0.61%
Representative in the General Assembly 73rd District
TOMMY SANKEY;5,606;99.27%
WRITE-IN;41;0.73%
Representative in the General Assembly 75th District
MIKE ARMANINI;1,625;29.11%
MICHAEL CLEMENT;1,041;18.65%
LISA A LABRASCA BECKER;2,901;51.97%
WRITE-IN;15;0.27%