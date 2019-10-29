There are plenty of races at higher levels that voters will see at the polls on Tuesday, but there are just as many contested races in Progressland at the township level as well for supervisor posts.
In Bigler Township, current Supervisor Keith Furrevig is not on the ballot, as Dwayne DeLattre and Barry Reams are listed as Democratic and Republican candidates, respectively, for a six-year term starting in January. Either one would join current Supervisors R. Philbert Myers and Randy Mick.
Morris Township has a similar situation in that a new supervisor will be sworn in come January. Longtime Supervisor Richard “Tony” O’Dell lost in the Primary Election and on the ballot to replace him on the Democratic side is Emerson Reams, while the Republican nomination is Josiah Jones. Either Reams or Jones would then join current Supervisors John Saggese and James Williams for a six-year term.
Decatur Township will also see a new supervisor, as longtime Supervisor Richard Yarger is not on the ballot. Replacing him for a six-year term to serve with current Supervisor Andy Rebar will be either Michael Shimmel on the Democratic side or William Vogle on the Republican side.
Shimmel will have two chances at it — as he is also on the ballot for a four-year term against Republican and current Supervisor James Rice — who was appointed earlier this year after the court-ordered resignation of Doug McClellan.
Cooper Township residents will see current Supervisor and Democrat Charlie Saggese go against Republican William Dolby for a six-year term, as either candidate would then be a supervisor with incumbents Wayne Josephson and Randy Killion. Covington Township is much of the same, as current Supervisor Merle Roussey will run once again for a six-year term on the Democratic side. Roussey’s opponent on the Republican side is Todd Fedder.