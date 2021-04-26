WOODLAND — Choosing an Eagle Scout project may seem difficult, but for Gavin Kephart, there was a clear problem and an obvious solution.
The 14-year-old selected Woodland Park, a favorite fishing spot, as his project site. A lack of fishing line holders, a rusty railing and limited seating left plenty of areas open for improvements, according to Kephart.
“It’s not very safe for little children,” Kephart said.
The scout from Troop 2 will be installing four benches. He will make two of the benches from steel and wood. Repairing the railing around the pond and installing fishing rod holders are also on Kephart’s to-do list.
“Some people actually think it might be a little too much because some people just build a bench and be done with it,” Kephart stated. “But I thought that I should be able to do a little more than just that so my project is actually memorable.”
The project had to be approved by Bradford Township, the scout’s organization and a church that will play a role in future fundraising activities, according to Kephart.
Bradford Township Secretary Karen Fulmer thinks the project is an excellent idea. The park needs to be taken care of. The railing, in particular, requires attention.
“It’s going to help the park look better,” Fulmer said.
The scout plans to put the benches in the park around mid-July. Benches will be concreted or pegged into the ground. To prevent stealing, the bench will probably be chained down.
“(Stealing is) a concern of a lot of people,” said Gavin’s mother, Keri Kephart. “I’m more of an optimistic person.”
The labor-intensive, outdoor project is perfect for the community and the scout, according to Keri Kephart.
“It’s what he likes to do,” explained Kephart. “(He) likes to build, be outside and be creative.”
Gavin Kephart first became interested in the scout life after finding his dad’s Cub Scout badges and uniform. His family offered encouragement throughout his journey.
Kephart hit the 50 badge mark about two weeks ago, exceeding the Eagle Scout requirement of 21 merit badges. He is also working on obtaining the Boy Scouts of America Complete Angler Recognition, which requires getting a fishing, fly fishing and fish and wildlife management merit badge along with completing a project.
With school complete, Kephart anticipates visiting Woodland Park at least once a week for fishing. He is hopeful for the future project’s completion.
“It’s coming together really good right now,” Kephart noted.