PHILIPSBURG — Clearfield Moose Lodge 97 and the Morris Township Fire Department Station 17 donated 17 new bikes valued at $970 to the Moshannon Valley YMCA’s Christmas Program.
This donation was made possible through a yard sale of items supplied by Walmart’s Distribution Center.
