4-H Ice Cream Social
The Clearfield County 4-H Teen Council would like to invite any youth ages 5-18 who are interested in joining the 4-H program to a 4-H Ice Cream Social on Tuesday, Oct. 10 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Clearfield County Fair Agriculture and Grange Building. The event is free and open to the public.
Ice cream and games for all ages will be provided, and all youth who attend will be entered to win a door prize. Teen Council members, representatives from area 4-H clubs, and Penn State Extension’s 4-H educator will be on hand to answer any questions about the 4-H program and get potential members the information they need to join 4-H.
To learn more and sign up for the event, contact Hannah Alexander at 765-7878 ext. 7 or email Hza74@psu.edu. Reservations are due by Monday, Oct. 7.
Trail of Terror at Curwensville Lake
CURWENSVILLE — The Haunted Trail of Terror at Curwensville Lake Recreation Area will be open Friday, Oct. 4 and Saturday Oct. 5 from 7-10 p.m., nightly.
Admission is $5 per person. There will be music, a photo booth and food available for purchase. Visitors should follow the posted signs for parking.
Proceeds benefit projects for the enjoyment of visitors to Curwensville Lake Recreation Area. The walk is sponsored by Curwensville Lake Authority and Friends of Curwensville Lake.
Volunteers are ready to terrify. Come if you dare.