Apple Fest planned at Martha’s Park
LANSE — The 3rd annual Apple Fest will be held at Martha's Park on Oct. 26 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. There will be a blacksmith and yarn spinning demonstration, Boy Scout apple butter for sale, apple baked goods, and vendors. Martha's Park is located at 565 Birch Street in Lanse. Still accepting vendors. For more information call Charlie Saggese at 345-6913.
Ramey Borough Council releases meeting highlights
RAMEY — On Oct. 7, the Ramey Borough council heard a report from Code Enforcement Officer Richard Davis that several hearings on ordinance violations will be held this month. They also scheduled trick-or-treat night for Thursday, Oct. 31, from 6 - 8 p.m. The council donated $150 for the children's Halloween Party which will be held at the Ramey Fire Company on Oct. 26. A notice was received from PennDOT that the 2020 liquid fuels estimated allocation will be $26,390.60.