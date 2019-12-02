Breast Cancer support group to meet in DuBois Sunday
DuBOIS — The Breast Cancer Support Group at Penn Highlands DuBois will meet at 6 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 8, at Hahne Regional Cancer Center, 100 Hospital Ave., DuBois.
This meeting will be a social gathering, and all attendees may bring a snack/appetizer to share, if they wish. Also, because it is a social gathering, attendees may also bring a guest.
All breast cancer survivors at any stage – newly diagnosed or long-time survivors – are invited to attend these meetings. There is no cost to attend, and it doesn’t matter where a participant received treatments.
For more information, call Breast Care Services at 375-4063.
Kids’ videomaking club to begin in DuBois
DUBOIS — Northern Appalachian Film Collective, NAFCo, a 501(c)(3) non-profit corporation with a goal to promote filmmaking in the northern Appalachian Region. NAFCo Kids’ Videomaking Club will be having its first meeting on Saturday, Jan. 11, at noon at Charlie’s at 119 N. Main St., DuBois. Pizza will be served at no cost.
The club is for anyone from grade school through high school age in DuBois or surrounding communities who is interested in making videos and vlogs, or writing and acting in videos.
The club will have one planning meeting and one activity/shooting event every month. No experience is necessary — anyone interested in video is invited to join the group. Membership is free.