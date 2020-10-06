Ham Pot Pie dinner to benefit Goshen Twp. firefighters
SHAWVILLE — Goshen Township Vol. Fire Co. will host a ham pot pie drive-thru dinner on Sunday, Oct. 25 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. or until sold out. It will be held at the Goshen Twp. Social Hall, 116 Knobs Rd. near Shawville. Cost of the dinner is by donation. Dinners will be in take-out containers and handed to your car as your drive through. Proceeds benefit Goshen Twp. Vol. Fire Co.
Trick-or-Treat scheduled in Glen Hope
GLEN HOPE — Borough Council here announced Trick or Treat has been scheduled in Glen Hope Borough on Halloween, Saturday, Oct. 31 from 2 to 5 p.m. Residents who wish to give treats can turn on their porch light.
Also at the recent council meeting, it was announced that the borough’s street plowing will be done by Bigler Township. A new door is being purchased for the borough shed, and council worked on the 2021 budget.
The next meeting will be held Nov. 2 at 7 p.m.