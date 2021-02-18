Columbia VFC Lenten fish dinners
OSCEOLA MILLS — Columbia Vol. Fire Co. of Osceola Mills will begin serving Lenten fish dinners starting today, Feb. 19, every Friday evening until Good Friday on April 2. Dinners are drive-through and takeout only from 4 to 6:30 p.m. at the fire hall located at 140 Curtin St.
Dinners are $12 each and include baked or fried fish, potato, macaroni and cheese, vegetable, stewed tomatoes, coleslaw, side salad, dinner roll and dessert.
Beekeepers to host beginner’s seminar
EBENSBURG — A program on introduction to beekeeping aimed at the total novice will be held by the Two C’s and a Bee Association on Jan. 21 at 2 p.m. at the old Cambria County Extension building, 499 Manor Dr., Ebensburg. There is no fee, but preregistration is required. Call Ken at 946-4412 or Tim at 937-0830. For more information, visit ccbee.org.