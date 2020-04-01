Electronics recycling event canceled
Clearfield County’s April 25 electronics recycling and HHW event has been canceled due to COVID-19.
Please store your materials at home for now. This recycling event will be rescheduled once this pandemic is over. Stay home and stay safe.
For more information contact the Clearfield County Solid Waste Authority office at 765-5149.
Clearfield Creek Watershed cancels meeting, highway cleanup
PATTON — Clearfield Creek Watershed Association has canceled its April meeting and the highway cleanup scheduled April 5 due to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.
The March 17 meeting was also canceled.
According to CCWA member Gerald McMullen, an alternative cleanup date has not been scheduled because the state Department of Transportation has canceled all highway cleanup programs until further notice.
Prince Gallitzin State Park’s office is closed and the group does not have access to the park’s conference room to hold their monthly meetings.
Regarding CCWA’s fishing derby scheduled May 16, no decision has been made yet regarding that event.