Memorial Day service canceled at Eden
FRENCHVILLE — Eden Church and Cemetery Association Secretary Deb Livergood has announced that the Memorial Day service scheduled this year at the cemetery has been canceled.
Centre County Library and Historical Museum opens book drops for returns
PHILIPSBURG — Beginning Tuesday, May 19, branch locations in Bellefonte, Centre Hall and Phillipsburg will be accepting the return of library materials to their book drops.
Because returned materials must be quarantined and sanitized for the health and safety of patrons and staff, our libraries are not yet ready to offer limited access and services. No fines or late fees will be charged.
The bookmobile is currently off-road. Check the library's website at www.centrecountylibrary.org for updates and more information.
Beulah Cemetery Memorial Day service canceled
RAMEY — Due to the mandated COVID-19 restrictions, Memorial Day services held at Beulah Cemetery in Ramey have been canceled, according to Beulah Cemetery Association Secretary Robin Bowser. Mandates on groups not being able to participate and large gatherings prohibited the services.
Families and friends are still welcome to place their floral tributes in honoring their loved ones, in accordance with the cemetery’s posted regulations.
Flags have been placed at each veteran’s gravesite for this Memorial Day.
Watts Cemetery cancels service
CURWENSVILLE — The Watts Cemetery Association will not be having a Memorial Day Service on Saturday, May 23, due to social distancing requirements and recommendations.
The new flag on the large flagpole has been dedicated in memory of Dennis Wills, past association member.
CKG Authority approves proposed budget
FRENCHVILLE — Covington, Karthaus, Girard Area Authority met May 19 with nine board members present.
Members reviewed and made changes to the proposed budget for the upcoming fiscal year beginning July 1. The budget will then be voted on at the June meeting for approval.
The next meeting is June 16 at 7 p.m. at 777 Frenchville Rd., Frenchville.
Harmony Grange to host chicken barbecue
WESTOVER - A chicken barbecue dinner will be held Saturday, May 30 beginning at 4 p.m. at Harmony Grange. The hall is located at 5386 Ridge Rd., Westover.
Meals will be take out only. Two hundred dinners will be available on a first-come-first served basis.
The cost is $10 for the meal that includes half a chicken, baked potato, vegetable, roll and dessert.