Bradford Twp. Supervisors announce Trick-or-Treat
WOODLAND — Bradford Townships Supervisors met on Tuesday. At the meeting, supervisors announced Trick or Treat in the township will be held on Halloween, Thursday, Oct. 31 from 5 to 7 p.m.
Supervisors also approved a motion on the Green Light Go grant for Tel-Power to move forward with the project.
Children’s Aid Society to hose adoption matching night
DUBOIS — Children’s Aid Society will host an Adoption Matching Event Nov. 13. The event is free and will be held from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Luigi’s Villa, 800 W. Weber Ave. in DuBois.
Meet waiting children, hear one family’s story from foster care to adoption, visit activity stations, enjoy great food and more.
Register by Nov. 6 by calling 765-2686 x205 or email adoption@childaid.org.
Seniors for Safe Driving scheduled in Philipsburg
PHILIPSBURG — A mature driving improvement course will be held at Windy Hill Village in Philipsburg on Nov. 8 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The course is developed to help drivers understand how aging affects driving abilities and provides insight about driving on today’s roadways. It is a Dept. of Transportation approved course for drivers age 55 and older.
A standard course for first-time participants and a refresher course for repeat participants is offered. Receive a minimum of a 5 percent discount on auto insurance for three years for attending.
To register for the class call 800-559-4880 or 724-283-8845; or register online at www.seniorsforsafedriving.com.
Association for the Blind announces November schedule
ALTOONA — Blair/Clearfield Association for the Blind has announced its November Social Service programs:
Nov. 6 – “Winter Safety,” Rita Pompa, Allegheny Lutheran Social Ministries
Nov. 13 – Shopping at Dollar Tree
Nov. 20 – “Looking Good for Less,” Jessie House
Nov. 23 - “Adaptive Aids for Leisure and Recreation,” Shelly Hack & Amy Somers, Bureau of Blindness and Visual Services
Nov. 27 – “Steroids and Glaucoma,” Tina Walters, BCAB
Blair/Clearfield Association for the Blind offers weekly opportunities for educational programs and socializing with friends. All programs are at 10:30 a.m. Unless otherwise stated, programs are held at 300 5th Ave., Altoona. For more information call 944-2021.
Breast Cancer Support Group to meet
DuBOIS - The Breast Cancer Support Group at Penn Highlands DuBois will meet at 6 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 13, at Luigi’s Ristorante in downtown DuBois.
October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and the meeting location is changing to mark the occasion.
All breast cancer survivors at any stage – newly diagnosed or long-time survivors – can attend. As it is for survivors only, its goal is to provide a comfortable place for listening, learning and sharing.
There is no cost to attend, and it doesn't matter where a participant received treatments. For more information, call Hahne Regional Cancer Center at 375-4063.