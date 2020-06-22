Clearfield Creek Watershed Association plans two highway cleanups
DYSART — Clearfield Creek Watershed Association is planning a highway cleanup on Thursday evening, June 25 at 5:30 p.m. Members and other volunteers will be meeting at the "dip" which is a quarter mile north of the Buckhorn, on state Route 36. The group cleans up two miles of SR 36 from the Buckhorn north towards Ashville. Attendees should dress appropriately for ticks, poison ivy, etc. Gloves and bags will be provided.
CCWA will also be holding its regular highway cleanup of nine miles of state Route 53 on Sunday, July 12. The group will be meeting in Dysart at the municipal building at 8:45 a.m.
Wallaceton Borough residents asked to clean up properties
WALLACETON — Wallaceton Borough Council met recently and approved a motion that all taxes will be held to face value until Oct. 31 with no late penalties.
Council also heard complaints about some local residents who need to clean up debris and unlicensed vehicles. Council members said that now that the region is in green phase, they ask that residents start to clean up around their residences.
The next council meeting will meet held on Tuesday, July 7.