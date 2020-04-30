Used Book Sale canceled
HOUTZDALE — The spring semi-annual Used Book Sale scheduled for May 16 and 17 at the Hiller Family Memorial Library in Houtzdale has been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Lyme Disease Support Group meeting canceled
ALTOONA — The May 14 meeting of the Altoona Area Lyme Disease Support Group has been canceled. Call Amber Altiero, RN, regional leader at 934-7403 for more information.
Parking lot church service
Riverview Bible Church is having a parking lot service this Sunday, May 3 at 10:45 a.m. Drive into the parking lot and park your car. Tune into 105.1 FM for the message. Please stay in your car and practice social distancing.