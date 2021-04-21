Covington, Karthaus, Girard Area Authority meet
FRENCHVILLE — Covington, Karthaus, Girard Area Authority's monthly meeting was held on April 20 at the authority's office in Frenchville. There were 10 board members and the authority operator present at the meeting.
Grant money was received for the Eden Project for partial payment to The EAD's Group for design. Grant money was received for the well project for partial payment to Moody & Associates. A check was received from the insurance company for a shed roof that was repaired after it collapsed.
All bills were approved and paid to date. The next regular monthly meeting is set for Mary 18 at 7 p.m. at 777 Frenchville Rd., Frenchville.
Pike supervisors conduct business
CURWENSVILLE - Pike Township Supervisors met recently. The board approved the following items of business.
Members approved the March report for animal enforcement Officer Tom Shaffer. Shaffer responded to eight incidents for the month.
The board reviewed correspondence from the Clearfield County Solid Waste Authority reporting it currently has two open illegal dumping complaints and one closed complaint for Ferncliff Road and one closed complaint for Stronach Road.
Mahaffey Council appoints new member, code officer
MAHAFFEY - At Monday’s meeting, Mahaffey Borough Council reviewed a letter of interest from David “Eddie” Miller requesting to be appointed to a vacant seat on council. The seat is open because of the death of Councilman John Bracken.
Council approved the request. Miller will seek a notary to complete the paperwork for the appointment. He will receive the oath of office at council’s May meeting.
Members hired Francis Ruffley as the borough’s code enforcement officer. He will receive a starting salary of $10 per hour.
Council approved contacting the state Department of Transportation and R.J. Cornman concerning a ditch adjacent to the railroad tracks cross on state Route 3002 that needs repairs.
A report on recent repairs to Richtner and Landy lanes was provided to members by the borough’s employees. Council approved applying for the borough’s allocation of $3,000 in 2021 Clearfield County Aid and approved submitting an application for the Clearfield County Conservation District’s Dirt and Gravel Road program for work on Doe Alley.
Council to seek assistance for property cleanup
BURNSIDE - At its recent meeting, Burnside Borough Council approved seeking assistance from Clearfield County to cleanup two properties where the structures were damaged by fire.
Councilman Ed Sommerville reported both sites on Maple and Pine streets are dangerous. “Those homes need to be cleaned up. They are blighted and both are safety issues,” he said.
He told council he is unsure of either property’s owners or how to get it touch with them.
Council approved contacting Clearfield County Redevelopment Authority Director Lisa Kovalick to request any assistance the authority can provide in getting the homes torn down.