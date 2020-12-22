GLEN RICHEY — When it comes to spreading holiday cheer, Ron Daub is no stranger to it.
For more than 10 years now, Daub has decorated his home at 1500 Clearfield Glen Richey Hwy., Clearfield with various vintage blow molds from the 1970s and 1980s.
“I started collecting this stuff back when I was in Ohio actually,” Daub said before returning to the area in 2009. “There was a lot of interest in it (previously), but now there is.”
For those unfamiliar, Daub described blow molds as “hard plastic decorations.”
“The majority of them are lighted and they’ve done all different types for all of the holidays over the years,” Daub said.
Daub said he’s added to his collection both locally and online, and likes to add something new each year.
“I start putting them out right around Thanksgiving as it takes me a while to do with the lights and (other items),” Daub said. “I leave it up until usually the first week of January.”
Daub said there’s not a lot of upkeep with the blow molds as opposed to the newer, inflatable Christmas items that are popular.
“The (inflatable) stuff, if something goes wrong with them like transformers or something, you have to dump more money into them,” Daub said. “The worst thing that can happen to these plastic (blow molds) is the bulb burns out.”
So how exactly did Daub get into collecting blow molds?
“I’ve always been interested in these old blow molds and vintage stuff,” Daub said. “I tried some of the other (holiday items) and with the blow molds, like I said before, you don’t have a lot of upkeep with them.”
As far as the Christmas collection, Daub said he has a variety of Santas that he enjoys the most. He also decorates for other holidays.
“I do all the holidays,” Daub said. “I’ve got a lot of Halloween stuff. I’ve got a lot of Easter stuff. And it’s mainly all blow molds and other stuff mixed in.”
Daub said he enjoys decorating because of others.
“I just like to do it because for a lot of people, it brightens up the area around here,” Daub said. “People seem to enjoy it.”