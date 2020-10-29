Clearfield County Information Technology Director Adam Curry and Director of Elections Dawn Graham ran a test run of its ballot counting machine yesterday to make sure its in working order for Tuesday’s General Election.
It is expected that the volume of mail-in ballots received by the county for this year’s decision — which is about doubled from the spring primary — will take at least two days to count them all.
For the test, Curry ran some sample dummy ballots through the county’s central counting scanner, a DS450 manufactured by Election Systems and Software Inc. The county purchased the machine for $57,000 Curry said.
The machine can scan and record the ballots rapidly, but opening the envelopes of the mail-in/absentee ballots is the time-consuming part of the process Graham said. State law prohibits the election office from opening the envelopes until Tuesday night.
When the ballots come into the election office, they are sorted by precinct so on election night, the ballots will be scanned in batches by precinct, Graham said.
During the primary, it took the election office about 12 hours to scan 5,000 mail-in/absentee ballots.
For Tuesday’s General Election, there are almost 10,000 mail-in/absentee ballots and Graham said it will probably take much of the day Wednesday to count them all.