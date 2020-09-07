Earlier this year, the Clearfield County Charitable Foundation provided grant funding to the Bob Perks Fund to assist their efforts in helping cancer patients in Clearfield County. The grant funds provided by the Clearfield County Charitable Foundation are used by the Bob Perks Fund for the purchase of gift cards for Clearfield County cancer patients that they can use to purchase basic necessities.
Charitable Foundation Executive Director Mark McCracken stated, “The partnership between the Charitable Foundation and the Bob Perks Fund is beneficial for cancer patients and their families in communities throughout the county. The support provided by the Bob Perks Fund to these individuals in need of help fits with the goals of the Charitable Foundation and the donors that support our annual grant program”.
Referred to the Bob Perks Fund by local hospitals and medical facilities, these cancer patients face eviction, utility shut-off notices, financial difficulty to purchase adequate groceries, and not enough gas for cancer treatment travel. Established in 2006, the Bob Perks Fund provides financial assistance to Blair, Centre, Clearfield, and Huntingdon County cancer patients who are overwhelmed with unpaid bills and need to worry less to focus attention on their health and recovery. While the Bob Perks Fund is a small nonprofit, it has raised and allocated $2 million in the four-county region since it was established in 2006.
Since 2012, the Bob Perks Fund has approved 728 Clearfield County cancer patient applications and has allocated $425,000 to these efforts. Every dollar allocated to support a cancer patient is a donated dollar. In recent years, the Bob Perks Fund has received support from Clearfield County Charitable Foundation, Johnson Subaru, the Fairman Foundation, Curwensville Area Lutheran Ministry and countless general, memorial and holiday donations. Event support includes “Mikey’s Old School Ride,” Buster’s Sports Bar Dart Tournament, Clearfield/Philipsburg Wrestling and several Centre County sources of support.
Recently, McCracken met with Bob Perks Fund Development Coordinator Marjann Young to discuss their work in Clearfield County and current financial conditions.
Young explained, “Because the pandemic has caused the cancellation of six key fundraising events, the Bob Perks Fund is experiencing a huge decrease in donations during 2020. To fund every eligible cancer patient application through Dec. 31, the Bob Perks Fund needs $50,000. $25,000 is currently in hand because the generous sponsors of cancelled events asked for their event sponsorship dollars be retained by the Bob Perks Fund to help cancer patients.
“To reach the $50,000 needed for the remainder of 2020, the Bob Perks Fund has launched “Strive for 25,” a GoFundMe effort to raise $25,000 in 25 days to match the funds already received.”
Young is asking people to please consider making a difference in the lives of Clearfield County cancer patients and help with the “Strive for 25,” from Sept. 1 through Sept. 25. For more information about the Bob Perks Fund, visit bobperksfund.org.
To donate to the Strive for 25 visit https://charity.gofundme.com/o/en/campaign/strive-for-251 or donations can be mailed to Bob Perks Fund, P.O. Box 313, State College, PA 16804-0313.