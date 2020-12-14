Several local restaurants are defying Gov. Tom Wolf’s orders to close indoor dining at their facilities.
Late last week, Wolf ordered all restaurants to close their indoor seating areas effective on Saturday, Dec. 12 until Jan. 4. Restaurants are only permitted to serve take-out due to the COVID-19 pandemic and surging cases of coronavirus statewide.
Locally, several restaurants have refused to follow Wolf’s mandate.
Rob Inguagiato of Spanky’s Courthouse Cafe on N. Third Street said the restaurant couldn’t afford to close its dining room again. The local eatery is popular with locals for breakfast and lunch — especially those with business to conduct at the county courthouse.
Inguagiato said if the restaurant closed its indoor dining, it would again have to throw out much of their inventory — and the restaurant didn’t receive any grants from the county.
On Monday, Clearfield County Commissioners announced grand funding of up to $3,000 to businesses that were required to close.
“Maybe if he (Wolf) had given us a little more notice or if we had received some of the funding the rest of the town received, we might have had a shot at closing down like he asked,” Inguagiato said.
Inguagiato said the restaurant didn’t receive any of the Coronavirus Aid Relief and Economic Security Act grant funding the county distributed recently to local businesses, despite applying three times. But he said they did receive a Paycheck Protection Program loan from the federal government.
Priscilla Brown, owner of Billy’s Burger Land in Clearfield, said indoor dining will be “officially” closed at the restaurant.
“But if someone comes in and wants to sit down I’m not going to refuse them service,” Brown said. “I can’t, I have to continue.”
Fun Central in Clearfield posted on its Facebook page that it would remain open as well.
The posts states that shutting its doors again would “bankrupt our future.”
Clearfield County District Attorney Ryan Sayers said his office would not be prosecuting any business for simply defying the shutdown order, but said these businesses could run the risk of having their licenses pulled by the state.
For example, restaurants via the state Department of Health or bars via the state Liquor Control Board or any of the various agencies that regulate businesses could have their licenses pulled for defying the order.
And technically, Sayers said the state police and the state Attorney General’s Office could criminally prosecute violators — but he hasn’t heard of any directive to do so.
“The concern isn’t not so much criminal prosecution or fines, it’s more so the governor via the agencies pulling licenses so they can’t operate,” Sayers said.
Both Brown and Inguagiato said the pandemic has hurt their restaurants significantly this year.
Both said their customers have been very supportive in these difficult times.
Inguagiato said Saturday, Sunday and Monday have been busy at Spanky’s and said customers are coming from all over the area to thank them for staying open.
And Brown said despite all that has happened, the restaurant has done as well as can be expected.
“People have been very supportive,” Brown said.
Brown did reduce the restaurant’s hours of operation due to Wolf’s order. They are now only open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. with free delivery from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. The restaurant’s hours used to be 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. She said the restaurant will have its full menu including breakfast as long as its feasible.
Spanky’s is keeping the same hours of 6 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Monday through Fridays, and 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.