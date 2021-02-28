FRENCHVILLE — Mosquito Creek Sportsmen’s Association have announced results of last weekend’s 30th Annual Coyote Hunt.
There were 4,557 registered hunters who turned in 224 coyotes. The total prize monies collected for the hunt were $45,570. A portion of that amount — $18,228 — was divided among all of the coyotes harvested, which resulted in each coyote yielding around $82.
The other half of the prize winnings were divided among the top three heaviest coyotes as well as the heaviest female coyote.
Ryan Stumpf brought in the heaviest coyote weighing in at 49.75 pounds. Stumpf won $9,114.
Steve Chilcott also won $9,114 for bringing in the largest female coyote at 44.6 pounds.
Clint Van Orden won second place of $5,468 for his 48.65 pound coyote. Deven Harer won third place for his 45.3 pound coyote and took home $3,645.60.
Results were obtained from the club’s website, www.mosqcreek.com. This year’s hunt information did not provide the city of residence for the winners.