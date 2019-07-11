INDIANA — Lungs at Work is scheduled to host a Black Lung outreach event on Thursday, Aug. 29 in which the organization will provide coal miners with pulmonary testing and assistance with applying for federal Black Lung benefits.
The event will be held from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 8 a.m. at VFW Post 1989, Indian Springs Golf & Country Club, 824 Indiana Springs Rd. in Indiana.
Lungs at Work welcomes coal miners from Clearfield and surrounding counties and will be offering health assessments, pulmonary screenings, pulse oximetry testing, and benefits counseling and assistance with federal Black Lung applications.
Appointments are required by calling (724) 941-1650 to schedule an appointment or for more information. Attendees are instructed to bring their health insurance card.