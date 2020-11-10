BELLEFONTE — Centre County Board of Commissioners recently announced the distribution of grant awards to non profits located across Centre County. In total, $864,500 of the CARES Act funds received by Centre County has been designated by the Commissioners for Non Profit grants.
Non Profits headquartered in Centre County were eligible to receive a one-time grant to assist with losses resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic. The eligible losses were outlined by the Department of Community and Economic Development.
There are 107 Centre County nonprofits that are immediately eligible to receive grant funding from $1,000.00 to $20,000 dollars.
The commissioners stated, “Our nonprofits serve so many Centre County residents and they have been hit hard as a result of this pandemic. It is our hope that these grant awards will help to ease at least some of their financial hardship so they can continue with their important work.”
To assist with the design and implementation of the grant program, the County partnered with the Centre Foundation and the CPA firm of Zelenkofske Axelrod.
The listing of non profits receiving grant awards can be found on the Centre County website.
Grant recipients in the Progressland readership area include:
- Hope Fire Company No. 2, $5,500
- Mountain Top Fire Co. of Sandy Ridge, $1,000
- Philipsburg Revitalization Corporation, $2,000
- Rowland Theatre Inc., $4,000
- Snow Shoe Fire Company, $5,500.