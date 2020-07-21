HARRISBURG — The number of positive COVID-19 cases as well as “probable” cases per community in Clearfield County are listed below, as reported on Tuesday by the state Department of Health. DOH reports single cases of less than five as 1-4 cases, which are listed as “redacted” on the state website.
City;Confirmed;Probable
Clearfield;10;0
Coalport;1-4;0
Curwensville;1-4;1-4
DuBois;37;10
Houtzdale;7;1-4
Irvona;1-4;0
Karthaus;1-4;0
Madera;1-4;0
Morrisdale;1-4;1-4
Olanta;1-4;1-4
Osceola Mills;1-4;0
Penfield;0;1-4
Philipsburg;13;0
Rockton;1-4;0
Westover;1-4;0