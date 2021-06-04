The state Department of Transportation, the Highway Safety Network and Visit Clearfield County celebrated the opening of the new geotrail in Clearfield County at Clearfield’s Riverwalk amphitheater yesterday morning.
The new Traffic Safety Geotrail was started by Traffic Safety Coordinator Josh Woods of the Highway Safety Network as a way fun activity to educate the public about traffic safety, even during the pandemic.
It is the first traffic safety oriented geotrail in the state, Woods said
Over the winter Woods worked with Executive Director Josiah Jones of Visit Clearfield County and PennDOT to develop the trail and it officially opened yesterday morning.
“Geocaching is something anyone can go out and do,” Woods said. “Whether you are 6-years-old or 60-years-old, you can go out and geocache.”
Woods said it is an activity that families can do together.
“This is a great way for the public to go out and get some traffic safety education and do so in a safe manner,” Woods said.
To participate in the geotrail, participants can get a free passport book at the Visit Clearfield County office along Plaza Drive in Clearfield, which is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. There are 20 caches hidden in Clearfield County and their coordinates can be found at www.visitclearfieldcounty.com and on geocaching.com.
Woods said in each cache there is a brochure containing information on a different traffic safety topic such as impaired driving, distracted driving, seatbelts, bicycle safety, etc.
Also in the brochure is a keyword that participants record in the official passport book. Once all 20 keywords are recorded, the passport book is then returned to the Visit Clearfield County office where they will receive a geocoin as a reward, Woods said.
The geortrail is a part of PennDOT’s multi-faceted approach to eliminating traffic fatalities within 30 years, which includes engineering improvements and outreach and education, according to PennDOT District Traffic Engineer Erik Brown.
Last year in Pennsylvania there were more than 100,000 crashes that resulted in 1,129 highway fatalities, Brown said.
“Even one fatality on our highways is too many,” Brown said.
On the engineering side, Brown said PennDOT has invested in numerous safety improvements to reduce serious crashes. For example, studies showed more than half of fatal and serious injury crashes occurred due to lane departures so PennDOT invested in installing edge line and center line rumble strips, cable median barriers and high friction pavement, which has significantly reduced the number of these types of crashes.
PennDOT also invested heavily in education and outreach programs to educate motorists to improve driving behaviors, according to Brown.
“They all play an essential role in reducing the number of fatal and serious injury crashes,” Brown said.
He said PennDOT’s approach to highway safety appears to be working as the state has had record lows in fatalities in 2016, 2017, 2019.
Jones said Visit Clearfield County operates several geotrails and when Woods approached him about starting another he said they jumped at the chance.
“I thought it was an awesome idea,” Jones said.
He then got the geocache team involved to help develop and set up the trail.
“Without them I don’t know if this would have been possible,” Jones said of the geocache team.
No taxpayer funds were used to start the geotlail, the passport booklets, the geocoins and geocache boxes were paid for by State Farm Insurance’s Good Citizenship Company Grants.
Keith Folmar of State Farm Insurance in Philipsburg said as the country’s number one auto insurer, it was excited to participate in the creation of the geotrail because it not only promotes traffic safety but encourages people to get out and enjoy all the beautiful sites in Clearfield County.
“And the great thing about this project is how it involves families,” Folmar said.