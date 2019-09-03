MORRISDALE — A lightning strike early Monday morning caused a fire at a garage on Columbia Road in Graham Township.
State Police Fire Marshal Russell D. Stewart said he and members of the Morrisdale Fire Co. investigated the fire that had fully engulfed the structure, owned by Rodney and Wilma Foster of Morrisdale, when crews arrived on scene just after 1 a.m.
Approximately 30 firefighters from Morrisdale, Philipsburg, Bigler-Jackson-Woodland, Winburne and Grassflat fire companies battled the blaze which originated on the roof of the structure. There was difficulty obtaining a water supply and 1,500-feet of five-inch hose had to be run to connect to a hydrant located near the former Elaine’s Country Store on the Allport Cutoff.
Moshannon Valley EMS was also stationed at the fire scene. There were no reported injuries.
The fire caused minor damage to a nearby home. Damage was estimated, by the fire marshal at $100,000. The owners had insurance.