HOUTZDALE — There was a buzz in the room as 2 Cs and a Bee Beekepers Association received $1,000 at its recent monthly meeting.
The funds came for the club’s apiary, or place where bees are kept, according to Emmett Duprey. It was donated from Liberty Power, which owns Sandy Ridge Wind Farm.
To obtain the funds, it helped that the vice president has bees, Duprey noted.
With the spring and summer weather drawing in, 2 Cs and a Bee is looking for ways to promote beautiful spaces for bees. Their reach extends across Cambria, Clearfield, and Blair counties.
They also plan to apply for a grant from Blair Garden Club. The application is a lengthy packet that Vice President Nancy Frantz displayed for the group at Sunday’s meeting.
2 Cs and a Bee consists of many beekeepers from the various counties.
In addition to gardens and apiaries, the club is also involved in educational efforts. The pandemic has proved an obstacle for visiting schools and promoting a love of bees.
Their next meeting is May 16 at the Lighthouse Men’s Christian Fellowship in Altoona.