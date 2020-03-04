Lawrence Township Board Supervisors on Tuesday evening voted to send a letter to the Clearfield County Commissioners expressing their opposition and concerns about the proposed Camp Hope Landfill in Boggs Township.
PA Waste is planing to construct new 5,000 tons-per-day, double-lined, municipal waste landfill in Boggs Township. Earlier this month, the state Department of Environmental Protection announced it was awarding PA Waste the permits to construct the landfill.
The proposed landfill and supporting facilities will be located within an 845-acre facility about seven miles southeast of Clearfield, along the west side of state Route 153. The waste disposal limits will encompass about 217 acres, with support facilities and buffer areas within the remainder of the overall facility boundary, according to DEP.
Clearfield County Commissioners have voted to appeal DEP’s decision to the Environmental Hearing Board.
The township’s concerns include sight distances for entry roads onto SR-153 including Firetower Road, Clover Hill Road, Ditz Road, Wearing Road, Brown Road and the SR-879/SR-153 exit at Park Avenue as well as at least five private drives.
“Traveled speed is much higher than it should be on SR-153. With increased demand on our state police, speed enforcement on SR-153 is minimal,” the letter states.
The letter also states that there is a lack of an emergency traffic plan and traffic stacking problems.