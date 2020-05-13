Lawrence Township Fire Company No. 1 on Mill Road hopes to get fundraising back on track with a lasagna dinner on Saturday.
It’s the fire company’s first fundraiser since the COVID-19 emergency.
“We rely heavily on fundraisers to keep up with everyday running costs as well as purchasing of equipment and other materials,” Stephanie Errigo of the fire company said.
The lasagna dinner is being held from 4 p.m. until the dinners are sold out. The dinner will include lasagna, meatball, salad and a breadstick and will have curbside pickup. The fire company will begin taking reservations starting at noon on Saturday.
The fire company is making a total of 300 dinners. Errigo said the dinners are not only tasty and high quality but customers will get a good sized portion for the price.
The fire company held a trial run on Monday to make sure they got the right recipe and a good sized portion, Errigo said.
Because of the COVID-19 emergency, the fire company has to take extra precautions in everything it does, from going out on calls to making lasagna dinners.
The fire company now has a policy where fire company personnel wear masks while out on calls and the trucks are sanitized after returning from a call. Errigo said the fire company received a generous donation of sanitizer from Faber Distilling to help with the cost of sanitizing.
For the dinner, the fire company is limiting the number of people making the dinners and bringing dinners to vehicles.
The fire company is asking patrons to stay in their vehicles for easy curbside pickup and fire company personnel will be wearing masks when they bring the dinners out to vehicles.
The COVID-19 emergency forced the cancellation of most events across the commonwealth since March, putting a dent in the fire company’s fundraising, Errigo said.
In response, the fire company had to get creative with some of its fundraising. The fire company had gun bingo scheduled for April 4, but instead turned it into a gun raffle that will be held on June 14 on Facebook Live. Tickets are still available for $40 for a chance to win 20 guns.
“This time more than ever it is essential to support your local volunteer fire companies,” Errigo said. “The COVID-19 emergency has impacted everyone and we are all in this together. We show up to help no matter what, and these fundraisers help us to keep everything running in the best way possible.”