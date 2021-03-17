Lawrence Township Supervisors on Tuesday voted to obtain prices for base repair on Coal Hill Road before deciding on any additional roadwork in the township.
Roadmaster Ron Woodling reported that the paving bids came in better than expected this year and he recommends using the remaining money for base repairs on Coal Hill Road between the intersections with Montgomery Run Road and Riverview Road/Gulich Avenue.
Woodling said if the base repairs aren’t done, the township runs the risk of having to completely replace the road next year at a much higher cost. He said to replace that two miles of road would likely cost the township about $350,000.
But if the township does the base repair, there probably won’t be any money left to add any more projects under the current budget, Woodling said.
During the public comment portion of the meeting, a resident of Knotty Pine Road asked if something could be done about the dust on the road. He said the township used to place gravel on the road during the spring to keep the dust down but it hasn’t been done in three years and the dust is a nuisance.
Woodling said the township could use half for the base repair on Coal Hill Road and half for road sealing, but again they risk having to replace the unprepared portion of Coal Hill Road.
Woodling said the township could have dust control materials put on dirt roads like Knotty Pine. He said these last about two to three months depending on the traffic. Because of this, he usually waits until June to have it applied because if it is put on in April it could be gone by August. If it applied in June it would be good for the rest of the summer.
Supervisor Randy Powell agreed that the base repairs have to be done on Coal Hill Road.
“If we have another winter like this, we won’t have a road,” Powell said.
Supervisor Jeremy Ruffner also agreed. He said if the region has a mild winter the township probably could get away with waiting another year, but it would be “rolling the dice.”
Supervisors voted 2-0 to advertise for bids for base repairs on Coal Hill Road; Supervisor Brian Collins was absent.
Woodling said once those prices come in the township can evaluate what it wants to do.
The supervisors also asked Woodling to obtain some prices on dust suppression.