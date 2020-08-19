Lawrence Township is seeking volunteers to serve on a dog park subcommittee.
Supervisor Jeremy Ruffner said Tuesday that the township is seeking volunteers to serve on a subcommittee to establish a dog park at the Lawrence Township Recreational Park.
Ruffner is attempting to organize an effort to turn an unused portion of the Recreation Park into a fenced-in dog park.
He said the dog park would be a place where residents could take their dogs and let them run around unleashed. And Ruffner said it would be good for the rest of the park as well because the township continues to have issues with people letting their dogs run around on the ball fields and not cleaning up after them.
“It would be a place you take your dogs, especially for people who don’t have big yards, where they could let their dogs run around and exercise and such,” Ruffner said.
Anyone willing to serve on the committee should email Ruffner at jruffner@lawrencepa.gov.