Lawrence Township residents are reminded to keep their trees and bushes trimmed along roadways.
At Tuesday’s supervisors meeting, Code Enforcement Officer Debra Finkbeiner said the township is receiving numerous complaints about trees and shrubbery impinging onto roadways and blocking sight lines.
She said township ordinances require property owners to keep those trees properly trimmed and maintained. If the township has to come in and do it, the homeowner could be charged for those services.
She also reminded residents that people are not permitted to place yard sales signs, etc. on roadway signs.
“You are not permitted to put any type of sign on our roadway signs,” Finkbeiner said.
She also said more and more businesses are putting advertising signs on the right-of-ways. She said those signs are not permitted to be there without permission from the township because they can be a nuisance when the state Department of Transportation or the township tries to mow the grass on these right of ways, as these signs sometimes get caught in the mowing equipment.
Supervisor Randy Powell reminded residents that yard sale signs, political signs, etc. have to be down within 72 hours of the event being completed. He also said the township is still having issues with people blowing grass on roadways — causing a safety hazard.