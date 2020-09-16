On behalf of the Clearfield County Commissioners, Commissioner John Sobel presented the Lawrence Township Board of Supervisors with a check for $144,768 in emergency COVID-19 funds at its meeting on Tuesday.
The county was awarded $7.1 million in Coronavirus Aid Relief and Economic Security Act funding from the federal government, and the county is using a portion of the money to provide grants to municipalities, businesses and non-profits to offset losses due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“COVID has been very hard on the Lawrence Township budget this year and we realize it is only a partial reimbursement for police department related expenses,” Sobel said. “But we are certainly pleased to give it to you and we hope at least in some small way it helps the township this year. This has been a very difficult year for all of our municipalities.”
The supervisors approved the resolution to sign the agreement with the county to accept the grant funds.
On Sept. 1, the commissioners announced that all 12 municipalities who applied for funding were getting grants. They are: Sandy Township $202,255; DuBois City $146,897; Lawrence Township $144,768; Clearfield Borough $117,137; Morris Township, $15,000; Boggs Township $15,000; Cooper Township $9,700; Bell Township $6,700; Houtzdale Borough $2,200; Graham Township $3,711; Goshen Township $1,562; and Ramey Borough $1,295, according to a previous article in The Progress.
Doing the public comment portion of the meeting, Paul Snyder of the Glen Richey Fire Department asked if the township could use some of the COVID-19 funds to help the fire company pay for some new air packs.
He said the fire company purchased two new complete sets of air packs, and they want to buy two more. The air packs include two tanks each and face masks with built-in thermal imaging cameras.
Snyder said the additional air packs cost $17,000 and the fire company received a grant for a little over $11,000. He said were planning to hold some fundraisers to raise the rest, but they had to cancel the fundraisers due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Any little bit would help,” Snyder said.
Supervisor Randy Powell, chairman, said the supervisors will have to look at how much money they have and how much they spent before deciding whether or not they can give the fire company the other $6,000 for the air packs.
“We just appreciate you talking about it,” Snyder said.