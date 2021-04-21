Lawrence Township is in preparation for the start of the Hyde storm sewer project, Roadmaster Ron Woodling reported at Tuesday night’s meeting of the Lawrence Township Board of Supervisors.
The township is installing storm sewers along Lawrence Avenue, Clarendon Avenue, Powell Avenue, Robison Avenue and Lawhead Avenue, Supervisor Randy Powell, chairman, said.
The township has ordered approximately 1,700 feet of pipe for the project, according to Powell.
Woodling project includes the installation of four concrete catch basins on each street and the storm sewer system is being designed to make it easy for residents to tap their storm water systems into the new system.
“I’m hoping the majority of the people hook into it,” Woodling said.
Woodling said these areas often have issues with flooding and these problems can be alleviated if homeowners connect their storm drains and sump pumps to the new storm sewer system.
Powell agreed and said even if it doesn’t rain for weeks, some homeowners in these areas will have their sump pumps running, pumping water out of their basements and flooding their yards.
Woodling said he doesn’t have a start date yet for construction. He said they are still waiting on the delivery of the pipe and they seeking proposals from contractors for the installation.
Once the prices from contractors come in, the township will have to decide if it wants the work to be done by a contractor, the township road crew or a combination of the two, Woodling said.