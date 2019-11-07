If Lawrence Township Police officers look a little un-sheared this month, it’s not because they are trying out for the next episode of Duck Dynasty — they are raising money for veterans.
At Tuesday’s meeting of the Lawrence Township Board of Supervisors meeting, Chief Douglas Clark announced the police department is having a “No Shave November” to raise money for local veterans.
Clark said each participating officer is donating $50 to go unshaven for the entire month and all proceeds will go to the Veteran’s Administration to help pay for services it provides, such as assistance with gas and fuel costs for veterans who can’t afford it.
He said the department hopes to raise $300 or more for local veterans.
Clark said he and the other participating officers will be shaving their beards on Nov. 30.
Clark also gave the monthly incident report.
“Township officers had a very, very busy October,” Clark said.
He said officers responded to 1,013 incidents, up from 986 last year, investigated 16 crashes, and conducted 220 traffic stops. As a result of those traffic stops, officers wrote 172 traffic citations and 189 written warnings, had 12 DUI arrests, most of which were drug-related, and had seven non-DUI drug arrests, issued 28 non-traffic citations, and had 76 criminal arrests, up from 62 from October of last year. Officers also served 53 warrants, most of which were due to traffic stops.