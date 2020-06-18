The Lawrence Township Police Department received a box trailer, for use by the Clearfield County DUI task force, Chief Douglas Clark reported at Tuesday’s supervisors meeting.
The trailer was formerly owned by the Cambria County DUI Task Force and it purchased the trailer using grant funds from the state and it didn’t need the trailer any more so they were able to obtain the trailer free of charge.
“It is in pretty tip top shape” Clark said of the trailer. “And it already has the brackets and bins for all the equipment we want to put in it.”
He said they are going to have the trailer outfitted and decals installed — this would all be paid for using grant funds.
Clark said they are already making up a list of equipment they will need for next year’s DUI enforcement.
Clark also reported the new police cruiser has been delivered. It is a 2020 Ford Explorer Police Interceptor; the total cost of the new vehicle is about $41,000, according to Secretary Barbara Shaffner.
In other police business, Solicitor James Naddeo said he is still in the process of reviewing the new police policies for implementation. Naddeo said he is making sure that the policies don’t violate anything in the collective bargaining agreement with the police officers or anything that might cause potential liabilities on the township.
Naddeo said he doesn’t anticipate any problems and expects it to be ready for approval at the next meeting.
Supervisor Jeremy Ruffner applauded and thanked the police department for its work.
“I know it isn’t easy being a police officer right now,” Ruffner said. “But we have an excellent police department and I think most people respect our police department.”
“I appreciate that,” Clark said.