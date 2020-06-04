Lawrence Township Police Chief Douglas Clark presented the police report for May at the recent Lawrence Township Supervisors meeting.
Clark reported that the department had 67 criminal arrests, DUI arrests, 13 drug related arrests, 15 criminal non-traffic citations, 60 traffic arrests, 74 traffic stops, issued 91 written warnings, had three parking complaints, served 11 warrants, 966 total incidents.
He also said all the department’s officers completed their spring qualifications.
Officer Elliott Neeper was named the Officer of the Month, Clark said.
Clark also reported that Officer Trevor Pelton was called to active duty for the National Guard and will be deployed to either Pittsburgh or Philadelphia and will be off duty from the police department.
Clark did not say whether Pelton was being deployed due to social unrest in these cities.
In other business, Supervisor Randy Powell reported that Hyde Fire Company’s new fire truck is working fine and is in the same condition as it was when it was delivered on New Year’s Eve.
He said there have been rumors going around about the truck.
“There is nothing wrong with the new engine tanker 6 in Hyde City,” Powell said. “There is nothing wrong with it. The rumors going around town need to stop.”