Chief Douglas Clark of the Lawrence Township Police Department presented the statistics for the month of September at Tuesday’s meeting of the Lawrence Township Board of Supervisors.
He said September was a busy month total incidents, criminal arrests and traffic arrests increasing from September 2018.
Last month there were 90 criminal arrests, 164 traffic arrests, six DUI arrests, 11 drug arrests, 187 written warnings and 11 criminal citations. Officers served 55 warrants, conducted 217 traffic stops, had 1,074 incidents and 18 crashes.
Clark announced Patrolman of the Month was Officer Nicholas Kovolick.
In other police business, supervisors voted to purchase a 2019 Dodge Charger police cruiser from C. Classic Dodge for $26,989.
Clark also reported he spoke with Rob Brown of C. Classic who said the car has been built and is currently located in Akron, Ohio awaiting delivery to Clearfield.
Clark also reported that the state Department of Transportation has changed how it administers the DUI Task Force, Aggressive Driving Task Force and the Occupant Safety Task Force, which pays local police departments to have extra patrols to enforce DUI, aggressive driving and seat belt laws.
However, instead of having each individual department report to PennDOT, the Lawrence Township Police Department will now administer the grant for the county and will send the grant money to Lawrence Township — and it will distribute the funds to itself, DuBois City, Sandy Township, Clearfield Borough and Curwensville Borough. Clark said a separate bank accounts will have to be set up for that.
The supervisors voted to establish an account at CNB Bank to handle the grant funds and their disbursement to the other police departments and to deposit $500 into the account.
Supervisors also voted to have Supervisor Jeremy Ruffner research whether to buy or lease a new printer/copier for the secretary of the police department.