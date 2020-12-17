Lawrence Township’s office staff will be moving into the new township building next month.
“We are on track for a Jan. 12 move date,” Supervisor Jeremy Ruffler said at Tuesday night’s supervisors meeting.
The township sold its building on George Street and purchased the building that formerly housed American Exploration and Butler Chevrolet along the Clearfield Curwensville Highway and is moving all of its operations into the property.
The Jan. 12 move includes the offices of township Secretary/Treasurer Barbara Shaffner and Code Enforcement Officer Debra Finkbeiner.
Due to the move, the township offices will be closed from Jan. 11 to Jan. 13 or 14.
“So if you call and no one answers the phone, send us an email and we will get back to you as quick as we can,” Ruffner said.
The township road crew has already moved to the building and once Finkbeiner and Shaffner are moved to the new building the township will be completely out of the George Street building, Ruffner said.
However, the police department, which is located in Hyde, won’t be moved to the new building for several more weeks.
The supervisors also approved paying several bills associated with work done on the new building — including Dave’s Drywall Morrisdale for $3,110, Haglee Home Improvement of Houtzdale for $15,000 for new flooring, R Taylor Contracting of Clearfield $for 9,900 for flooring in the salt shed, Josh Wallace Masonry of Clearfield for $3,700 for new security doors for the police department and $2,000 for a dividing wall in the garage.
These bills were approved on a 3-0 vote.
Ruffner said all these bills were budgeted for in the cost of the new building.