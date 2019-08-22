Lawrence Township is considering having its fire companies inspect smoke alarms at daycares and group homes.
At Tuesday’s meeting, Supervisor Jeremy Ruffner said in the wake of a recent fire in Erie that killed five children, he would like the township to look into having all of its daycares and group homes for the disabled to have their smoke alarms inspected on an annual basis.
The daycare in Erie didn’t have enough working smoke alarms, according to Ruffner.
“I’m sure the fire companies would rather prevent emergencies than recover from one,” Ruffner said. “Especially when children are involved.”
Ruffner said he doesn’t want the inspections to fall on the township code department, or force daycares to pay to have the inspections done.
He said the inspections would only take about five minutes to complete and between the three fire companies, he believes it wouldn’t be too much of a burden.
Supervisor Randy Powell said people will often have smoke alarms but won’t have batteries in them.
Ruffner said he would like to hear from daycare centers before they make decision on this proposal
Supervisors Randy Powell and Dan Mitchell said they are both on board with Ruffner’s suggestion.