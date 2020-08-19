Lawrence Township paid tribute to its longtime solicitor who recently passed away.
At its meeting Tuesday, supervisors honored late Solicitor James Naddeo of Naddeo & Lewis, who passed away on Aug. 11 at the age of 77.
Naddeo had served as the township’s solicitor for more than 20 years.
“I just want to thank Jim for his service,” Supervisor Jeremy Ruffler said. “We are really going to miss him.”
“He did a great service to the township and all the residents of Lawrence Township,” Ruffner added. “And I know he is still watching over us.”
Ruffner also thanked Naddeo’s law partner Linda Lewis for her service as well.
The township held a moment of silence in his honor and placed a pair of his sunglasses at his usual location on the table. Naddeo used to joke that he would put on his sunglasses at supervisors meetings so people couldn’t see his facial expressions.