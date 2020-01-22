Lawrence Township Board of Supervisors discussed equipment purchases at its meeting last night.
Following a brief discussion, Supervisors voted to purchase a 2020 BOMAG 66-inch front drum roller that has approximately five hours of use from Bradco Supply of Towanda.
The roller is for use on dirt and gravel roads.
The township already sold its old roller as it was not suited for dirt roads.
The township had budgeted $75,000 in the budget for a roller and Roadmaster Ron Woodling said the township is getting a good deal by purchasing an almost new roller for $75,000.
Other options include a 2017 roller with 350 hours of use for $68,000.
Woodling also said he obtained some quotes on a new Ford F-550. One quote was from Stephens Equipment for $87,315 and Bradco Supply is $88,275. Both are complete trucks.
To piece a truck together, Woodling said it would cost $71,268 — but he said in his opinion, it would be better to spend the extra money and get an all-new truck.
If the township purchases the new truck, he would recommend selling one of the older Dodge trucks.
Woodling recommended the supervisors at least move on purchasing a cab and chassis and decide later if they want to purchase an entirely new truck because Murray Ford has a couple of them on the lot. This would eliminate the risk of having to order a cab and chassis and risk having several months for it to come in.
The supervisors voted to purchase the Ford chassis at a cost of $40,000 and wait until later to decide whether they want to purchase an entirely new truck.
In other business, the supervisors voted to appoint Marianne Herres to the Joseph and Elizabeth Shaw Public Library board with the term to expire in January of 2023.