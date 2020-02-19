Residents packed last night’s Lawrence Township Supervisors meeting to voice their opposition against the proposed Camp Hope Landfill in Boggs Township.
Those in attendance expressed their concerns about the environmental degradation and truck traffic due to the landfill, and asked the supervisors to take a stand.
“This landfill will upset all of Clearfield as we know it,” Jim Catalano said.
Catalano said the truck traffic would cause problems, especially at the Interstate 80 interchange with state Route 879, and at the Park Avenue intersection with state Route 879.
He added that the bridge on the state highway freezes and would be a hazard for trucks hauling solid waste.
Philip Carr said in the 1980s, waste-hauling trucks would drive through the township and they would smell so bad they couldn’t dry their clothes outside on the clothesline.
The trucks would also leak water and stain the roads brown.
Carl Condon said he lives on Litz Bridge Road and said the truck traffic now is dangerous on state Route 153 and it would only be made worse if the landfill goes in.
Plus, he said trucks often speed on the road.
Township Solicitor James Naddeo said the township would have to file an appeal of the state Department of Environmental Protection’s approval of the permits based upon environmental damage.
However, the township cannot base its appeal on speculation, and would have to back up any of its claims with science.
“Speculation will not carry the day,” Naddeo said.
Since the county has filed its own appeal, the township could appear on an “amicus curiae” — or friend of the court — and support the county in its appeal.
Naddeo said it wouldn’t add to their case if the township filed its own appeal.
Supervisor Jeremy Ruffler said he isn’t going to vote on the subject until he has more time to look at the matter.
Supervisor Randy Powell agreed and said the township has already done a lot on the subject and he is going to go through what they have already done to see what they should do next.
Supervisor Brian Collins also agreed.
Earlier this month DEP approved PA Waste, LLC of Philadelphia’s permits to construct a new 5,000 tons-per-day, double-lined, municipal waste landfill in Boggs Township.
The proposed landfill and supporting facilities will be located within an 845-acre facility about seven miles southeast of Clearfield, along the west side of state Route 153. The waste disposal limits will encompass about 217 acres, with support facilities and buffer areas within the remainder of the overall facility boundary, according to DEP.