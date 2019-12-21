Lawrence Township Supervisors approved its final 2020 budget Tuesday night without a tax increase.
The budget keeps real estate taxes at 18 mills.
This means a resident with a home worth $100,000 would pay about $450 in real estate taxes.
General Fund revenue and expenditures are $3,528,769. The state Liquid Fuels expenditures is $486,359 and total sanitary sewer budget is $715,700 for a total budget of for $4,730,828.50.
The township is anticipating receiving $1,028,530 in revenue from current real estate taxes, $20,000 from prior real estate taxes and $87,000 from tax claim, $200,000 from the Local Services Tax, $12,000 from prior year LST, $75,000 from real estate transfer taxes, $550,000 from earned income taxes, $130,000 from prior year earned income taxes and $6,000 from amusement taxes.
In non-tax revenue, the township is anticipating receiving a total of $1,420,239 in revenue, of which $350,000 is coming from Act 13 natural gas impact fees, $99,650 for the school resource officer, $153,225 from grants from the state Department of Environmental Protection, $59,790 in grants from the Clearfield County Conservation District, $70,000 from the cable TV franchise agreement.
Expenditures include $1,464,624 for the police department, $610,175 for general government expenses, $251,443 for the fire department, $57,643 for code enforcement, $104,083 for highways, $110,244 for snow removal, $14,500 for signals and signs, $14,500 for street lights, $554,381 for roads and bridges, $10,000 for the airport, $2,500 for the Shaw Public Library, and $750 for Clearfield Arts Studio Theater.
