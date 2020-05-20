Lawrence Township Supervisors are applying for a $1.2 million grant to rehabilitate Industrial Park Road.
Township Engineer Thomas Morisi of Keller Engineers of Hollidaysburg, said on Tuesday they are planning on a full deck reclamation of Industrial Park Road from the intersection of state Route 879 to the second intersection with Appalachian Drive.
“We are going for everything and see what we can get,” Morisi said.
He said they are planning to grind up the old road down about a foot, mix in a concrete mix to create 12 inches of base course, and on top of that they would put another four to five inches of pavement.
“So you will have a section of road that is completely rebuilt that is adequate for the truck traffic out there,” Morisi said
The total length of this section would be 5,300 feet. For the remainder of the road they are proposing milling the road and an overlay, which is about 4,800 feet, and this would be phase 2 of the project. But Morisi said they are proposing to do the plan concurrently.
The total cost of the project is $2.4 million. The township has already applied for a grant from the state Department of Transportation for $700,000, and that money would be applied for phase two, Morisi said.
For phase one, the township is going to apply for an ARC (Appalachian Regional Commission) grant for $1.2 million.
The total cost of phase 1 is expected to be $1.6 million and the township’s share would be about $392,000, which would cover engineering fees and construction inspection.
Morisi said he doesn’t know if the township will obtain funding or how much funding it would receive, but is confident in its chances because of the project’s potential for job creation and job retention.
“It’s a strong project,” Morisi said. “There are 1,100 people working there and we could double that because about half the property up there is left to develop.”
But he said if the township doesn’t get the entire amount, they would change the scope of the project.
“But we are going to go for everything right now,” Morisi said.
Morisi said they structured the project this way to maximize their chances of obtaining funding from the ARC, so ARC would see the township is planning on rehabilitating the entire road and is seeking other sources of funding as well.