Lawrence Township Supervisors recently approved the promotion of a police officer to full-time and the hiring of a new part-time officer.
Following an executive session to discuss personnel matters, supervisors voted 3-0 to promote promote Devin Gill of Clearfield from a part-time police officer to full-time, and hired Nathan Lash of Clearfield as a part-time police officer.
Lash grew up in the area and is a graduate of Clearfield Area High School, Supervisor Chairman Randy Powell said.
Lash is also a recent graduate of Lycoming College and graduated from the police academy at Indiana University of Pennsylvania on June 28.
Supervisor Jeremy Ruffner said the hires will not expand the size of the police department. He said one of the police department’s full-time police officers is being deployed with the military and another is planning to leave in the near future.
He said there might be a month of overlap when the police department has an additional full-time police officer because the officer on deployment could return to the police department before the other officer leaves.
In other police news, Chief Douglas Clark reported the police statistics for the month of June.
He said there were 65 criminal arrests, three DUI arrests, 11 drug arrests, four summary criminal citations, 131 traffic arrests, 124 traffic stops, 103 warnings were issued, 56 subpoenas were served, 51 warrants were served, officers responded to 996 incidents and investigated 10 accidents.
Officer Elliott Neeper was named the Patrol Officer of the Month.