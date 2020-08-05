Lawrence Township Supervisors discussed the purchase of a calcium spreader at its meeting Tuesday.
Roadmaster Ron Woodling said the spreader would cost roughly $1,900, but it would save on labor costs.
The township spreads calcium on dirt roads to cut down on the dust, and they do this about every other week, Woodling said
He said they could use one of the regular salt spreaders but calcium is more corrosive than salt so they have to thoroughly clean it out after each use.
Instead, they now use a Ford F-550 pickup truck with at least one person in the bed of the truck to shovel the calcium and sometimes one person walking behind to spread it on the road.
With a spreader they would they could attach it to the trailer hitch on one of the pickup trucks and have one person do the job, according to Woodling.
“I wanted to bring it to your attention to see what your thoughts are on it,” Woodling asked the supervisors
Supervisor Jeremy Ruffler asked Woodling to obtain several prices from local dealers for them to look at and Supervisor Randy Powell agreed and offered several suggestions on where to look.
Woodling also reported that the tar and chipping will be done somewhere around the end of August.
He said the township is having 104th Cavalry Road, Mann Road, Zion View Drive, Evans Road, Lewis Road and Levin Road tarred and chipped this year.
And at the request of Woodling, supervisors voted to put its oldest Dodge truck with plow and spreader, a Ford plow and spreader, and four old spreaders the township no longer uses for sale on Municibid.
Supervisor Brian Collins was absent.