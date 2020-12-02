Lawrence Township Supervisors on Tuesday continued to plan for its move to its new home.
The township recently purchased the building that formerly housed American Exploration and Butler Chevrolet along the Clearfield Curwensville Highway. Supervisor Randy Powell said they hope to have the township’s offices moved into the new building before the end of the year.
Supervisors also authorized Supervisor Jeremy Ruffner to purchase new office furniture for the building on Tuesday.
Ruffner said the new building has a large room that would be used not only for municipal meetings but for training for the police and fire departments.
“It’s going to be really nice to have that space,” Ruffner said.
Currently, he said the 911 Center’s conference room is used for this, but the township’s building has a room that is twice as large and better suited for training.
Lawrence Township Police Sgt. Julie Clark said the department is working on plans to have the evidence locker transferred to the new building. She said she and Chief Doug Clark are the only people who have access to the evidence locker and she said the two of them will be supervising the move at all times and police officers will be moving all of the evidence to the new location.
She said all of the evidence, except for a few rifles, are sealed inside containers and a complete inventory will be taken before and after the move takes place.
Powell said the police department probably will not move into the new building for several more months.
The township worked out a deal to purchase the building from American Land Holding Corporation in exchange for the township building on George Street which is valued at $225,000 plus an additional $450,000 for a total of $675,000, according to a previous article in The Progress.