Lawrence Township Supervisors continued discussion about the formation of a dog park at its meeting Tuesday night.
Supervisor Jeremy Ruffner said the dog park committee continues to have regular meetings and members are working toward creating a dog park on unused land at the Lawrence Township Recreation Park.
He said the committee is looking at building the park in phases, starting out small so they can get underway this year and expand the park in the future.
“We are trying to determine the best course of action to get something off the ground in 2021,” Ruffner said.
He said the committee is looking to start fundraising for the park in the near future. When asked if the township would be selling the naming rights to the park as a way to raise funds, Ruffner said it would be willing, but the donation would have to be significant.
Ruffner said they are looking at placing the park off of some land along the entrance to the Recreation Park and asked if next spring the township road crew could start putting some fill in the area as a start to an access road to the dog park.
In other business, the supervisors approved submitting Clearfield Veterinary Hospital’s application for Local Economic Revitalization Tax Assistance Act. LERTA gives tax a 10-year tax break on local and state taxes for new construction or renovations.
According to the company’s website, the Clearfield Veterinary Hospital is located on Linden Street.