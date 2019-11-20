Lawrence Township Supervisors approved its tentative budget without a tax increase at its meeting on Tuesday.
The budget keeps real estate taxes at 18 mills.
This means a resident with a home worth $100,000 would pay $450 in real estate taxes.
The township receives $61,440 of revenue per mill of real estate taxes, according to township Secretary/Treasurer Barbara Shaffner.
Revenue from two of the 18 mills is earmarked for capital purchases for the fire department, Shaffner said.
She said there are no big changes in the 2020 budget from this years.
General Fund revenue and expenditures are $3,528,769. The state Liquid Fuels expenditures is $486,359 and total sanitary sewer budget is $715,700 for a total budget of for $4,730,828.50.
The township is anticipating receiving $1,028,530 in revenue from current real estate taxes, $20,000 from prior real estate taxes and $87,000 from tax claim, $200,000 from the Local Services Tax, $12,000 from prior year LST, $75,000 from real estate transfer taxes, $550,000 from earned income taxes, $130,000 from prior year earned income taxes and $6,000 from amusement taxes.
In non-tax revenue the township is anticipating receiving a total of $1,420,239.50 in revenue, of which $350,000 is coming from Act 13, natural gas impact fees, $99,650 for the school resource officer, $153,225 from grants from the state Department of Environmental Protection, $59,790 in grants from the Clearfield County Conservation District, $70,000 from the cable TV franchise agreement.
Expenditures include $1,464,624 for the police department, $610,175 for general government expenses, $251,443 for the fire department, $57,643 for code enforcement, $104,083 for highways, $110,244 for snow removal, $14,500 for signals and signs, $14,500 for street lights, $554,381 for roads and bridges, $10,000 for the airport, $2,500 for the Shaw Public Library, and $750 for CAST.
The budget will be on display at the township building for a month before the supervisors vote on the final budget in December.